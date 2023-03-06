20 WHL Alumni help University of Calgary capture Canada West title

Former Prince George Cougars captain Josh Maser broke a 1-1 tie with 3:16 remaining in the third period, while former Lethbridge Hurricanes and Moose Jaw Warriors netminder Carl Tetachuk made 18 saves as the University of Calgary claimed its first Canada West Men’s Hockey title in 27 years Sunday.

The Dinos rallied with two third-period goals to defeat the University of Alberta 2-1 in a winner-take-all Game 3 in front of over 1,000 fans at Father David Bauer Arena in Calgary.

The Golden Bears opened the scoring at the 16:19 of the first period through forward Ryan Hughes (Saskatoon Blades, Kamloops Blazers), and the visitors held the lead until the 10:34 mark of the third period when Calgary’s Tyson Upper (Prince George Cougars) leveled the score.

Calgary, ranked number-one heading into the Canada West playoffs thanks in part to a Conference record 23-game winning streak, won the series opener 3-2 Friday before Alberta posted a 5-4 overtime triumph in Game 2 Saturday evening.

In all, 20 WHL Alumni feature on the University of Calgary roster, with a quintet of Dinos having previously won WHL Championships. Forward Connor Gutenberg was a member of the Brandon Wheat Kings’ Championship squad in 2016, goaltender Carl Stankowski back-stopped the Seattle Thunderbirds to a WHL title in 2017, while defencemen Connor Horning, Noah King and forward Max Patterson were all part of the Swift Current Broncos Club that won the WHL Championship in 2018.

Each of the University of Calgary’s WHL Alumni are taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship. During the 2022-23 academic year, WHL Clubs have invested over $2 million to deliver nearly 350 WHL Scholarships, with nearly 150 going to student athletes attending Canada West institutions and competing at the U SPORTS level in the Canada West men’s hockey league. In many cases, these student athletes have combined their WHL Scholarship with additional financial assistance from Canada West universities to receive the Western Canada Premier Hockey Scholarship.

Both the University of Calgary and University of Alberta advance to the 2023 University Cup, slated for March 16-19 in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY