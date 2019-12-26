18 current WHL players representing international countries at 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

With the beginning of the 2020 IIHF World Championship in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic Thursday, 18 players currently playing in the Western Hockey League have now taken part in the annual tournament of the world’s top junior players, representing their respective countries.

Representing eight nations and 13 WHL member Clubs, seven of the players have already competed at the Division 1 Group A Championship while the remaining 11 are currently in the Czech Republic for the top tier of the annual tournament.

The Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Portland Winterhawks, and Winnipeg ICE have sent both of their import players to this year’s tournament.

Of the 18 players, six are currently drafted prospects of or signed by National Hockey League clubs, including Lukas Parik (Los Angeles Kings), Aliaksei Protas (Washington Capitals), Mads Søgaard (Ottawa Senators), Michal Teply (Chicago Blackhawks), Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames) and Egor Zamula (Philadelphia Flyers).

Five others have been identified by NHL Central Scouting on their most recent ‘Players to Watch’ list for the 2020 NHL Draft, including Simon Knak, a forward for the Portland Winterhawks and a ‘B’-rated prospect. Also getting a chance to represent their respective nations are Jonas Brøndberg (Portland Winterhawks), Simon Kubicek (Seattle Thunderbirds), and Radek Kucerik (Saskatoon Blades).

Belarus (3) Finished third in Division 1 Group A

F Vladimir Alistrov (Edmonton Oil Kings)

F Aliaksei Protas (Prince Albert Raiders)

F Ilya Usau (Prince Albert Raiders)



Czech Republic (5) Currently competing at 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

F Michal Teply (Winnipeg ICE)

D Simon Kubicek (Seattle Thunderbirds)

D Radek Kucerik (Saskatoon Blades)

D Libor Zabransky (Moose Jaw Warriors)

G Lukas Parik (Spokane Chiefs)

Denmark (4) Finished fifth in Division 1 Group A

F Jonathan Brinkman (Medicine Hat Tigers)

F Jonas Brøndberg (Portland Winterhawks)

F Phillip Schultz (Victoria Royals)

G Mads Søgaard (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Germany (1) Currently competing at 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

F Nino Kinder (Winnipeg ICE)

Russia (1) Currently competing at 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

D Egor Zamula (Calgary Hitmen)

Slovakia (2) Currently competing at 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

F Martin Fasko-Rudas (Everett Silvertips)

F Oliver Okuliar (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Switzerland (1) Currently competing at 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

F Simon Knak (Portland Winterhawks)

United States of America (1) Currently competing at 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship

G Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips)