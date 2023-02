16 WHL Alumni named to Canada West Men’s Hockey All-Star Teams

University of Calgary trio Carl Tetachuk, Noah King and Riley Stotts highlight a First All-Star Team that features six former WHL players. The Dinos finished atop the Conference on the strength of a Conference-record 23-game winning streak.

Cross-town rivals Riley Sawchuk and Nolan Yaremko finished 1-2 in Conference scoring for Mount Royal University with 49 and 45 points, respectively, while University of Saskatchewan defenceman Connor Hobbs also earned a first-team nod.

The University of Alberta is represented by three WHL Alumni on the Canada West Second All-Star Team, with goaltender Ethan Kruger, defenceman Dawson Davidson and forward Josh Prokop all being named to the squad.

Kruger, the former Brandon Wheat Kings netminder, led the Conference with a 2.00 goals-against average over his 15 appearances.Former Vancouver Giants captain Jared Dmytriw (University of Saskatchewan) and University of Manitoba sniper Brett Davis also earned second-team honours.

Tetachuk earned a second honour Friday by being named to the Canada West All-Rookie Team. Joining the former Lethbridge and Moose Jaw goaltender are UBC duo Jake Lee and Sasha Mutala, Mount Royal University’s Michael Ladyman and Connor Bouchard, as well as University of Alberta forward Jakin Smallwood.

Bouchard, a former member of the Tri-City Americans, led all first-year skaters with 39 points over the course of the regular season.

Of the 17 players named to Canada West men’s hockey All-Star and All-Rookie teams, 16 are WHL Alumni with 15 of the 16 players accessing their WHL Scholarship.

During the 2022-23 academic year, WHL Clubs have invested over $2 million to deliver nearly 350 WHL Scholarships, with nearly 150 going to student athletes attending Canada West institutions and competing at the U SPORTS level in the Canada West men’s hockey league. In many cases, these student athletes have combined their WHL Scholarship with additional financial assistance from Canada West universities to receive the Western Canada Premier Hockey Scholarship.

The Canada West Men’s Hockey Playoffs begin Friday on two fronts. The University of British Columbia hosts the University of Regina in a best-of-three set, while Mount Royal University entertains the University of Saskatchewan in the other weekend set.

Both the University of Calgary and University of Alberta earned first-round byes.