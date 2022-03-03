16 WHL alumni named to Canada West All-Star Teams

Sixteen WHL alumni have been named to the 2021-22 Canada West Men’s Hockey All-Star Teams.

Mount Royal University teammates Nolan Yaremko (Tri-City Americans; 2015-19) and Riley Sawchuk (Tri-City Americans, Edmonton Oil Kings; 2016-20) headline the roster of All-Stars after finishing 1-2 in conference scoring for the Cougars with 43 and 41 points, respectively.

Yaremko and Sawchuk are joined on the First All-Star Team by UBC Thunderbirds teammates Rylan Toth (Red Deer Rebels, Seattle Thunderbirds; 2014-17) and Tyler Sandhu (Everett Silvertips, Tri-City Americans; 2012-17).

Rounding out the First All-Star Team are University of Alberta captain Clayton Kirichenko (Saskatoon Blades, Vancouver Giants, Medicine Hat Tigers; 2013-17) and University of Calgary captain Ryan Gagnon (Victoria Royals; 2012-17).

Five WHL alumni were named to the Canada West Second All-Star Team including Saskatchewan Huskies teammates Connor Hobbs (Medicine Hat Tigers, Regina Pats; 2013-17) and Jared Dmytriw (Victoria Royals, Red Deer Rebels, Vancouver Giants; 2014-19).

UBC Thunderbirds rearguard Jonathan Smart (Kelowna Rockets, Regina Pats, Kootenay ICE; 2015-19), Alberta Golden Bears forward Grayson Pawlenchuk (Red Deer Rebels; 2012-18) and Regina Cougars forward Conner Chaulk (Swift Current Broncos, Calgary Hitmen; 2015-18) also earned Second All-Star Team nods.

In addition to making the First All-Star Team, Sawchuk was also named to the Canada West All-Rookie Team, where he was joined by Calgary Dinos goaltender Carl Stankowski (Seattle Thunderbirds, Calgary Hitmen, Winnipeg ICE; 2016-21), Alberta Golden Bears defenceman Dylan Plouffe (Vancouver Giants, Medicine Hat Tigers; 2014-20), University of Calgary blueliner Noah King (Swift Current Broncos, Spokane Chiefs; 2016-20), University of Saskatchewan forward Zane Franklin (Lethbridge Hurricanes, Kamloops Blazers; 2015-19) and University of Alberta forward Gary Haden (Medicine Hat Tigers, Saskatoon Blades, Victoria Royals; 2016-20).

The 2021-22 Canada West Playoffs continue with semi-final action this weekend. The top-seeded Alberta Golden Bears face the Calgary Dinos, while the Mount Royal Cougars visit the UBC Thunderbirds in best-of-three series.

The 16 players named to Canada West All-Star Teams are part of the 365 graduate players taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship during the 2021-22 academic year.

The 2021-22 season serves as the 29th year of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 7,000 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $30 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2.5 million to the WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.