15 WHL players named to Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce today 15 WHL players have been invited to Hockey Canada’s National Junior team Sport Chek Selection Camp, scheduled for November 16 to December 13 in Red Deer, Alta.

Eight first-round NHL Draft selections headline this year’s representation from the WHL, including two returnees from Canada’s 2019 gold-medal winning team – defenceman Bowen Byram (Cranbrook, B.C. / Vancouver Giants) and forward Dylan Cozens (Whitehorse, Yukon / Lethbridge Hurricanes).

Other first-round NHL Draft selections set to attend National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp are 2019 draftee Peyton Krebs (Okotoks, Alta. / Winnipeg ICE), and 2020 draftees Kaiden Guhle (Sherwood Park, Alta. / Prince Albert Raiders), Braden Schneider (Prince Albert, Sask. / Brandon Wheat Kings), Ridly Greig (Lethbridge, Alta. / Brandon Wheat Kings), Seth Jarvis (Winnipeg, Man. / Portland Winterhawks), and Connor Zary (Saskatoon, Sask. / Kamloops Blazers).

WHL Invitees – Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp

Pos. Last Name First Name WHL Club Hometown NHL Ht. Wt. DOB G Garand Dylan Kamloops Victoria, B.C. NYR 2020 (4-103) 6-1 172 06/07/02 G Gauthier Taylor Prince George Calgary, Alta. Eligible 2021 6-2 190 02/15/01 D Byram Bowen Vancouver Cranbrook, B.C. COL 2019 (1-4) 6-1 192 06/13/01 D Guhle Kaiden Prince Albert Sherwood Park, Alta. MTL 2020 (1-16) 6-3 184 01/18/02 D Hunt Daemon Moose Jaw Brandon, Man. MIN 2020 (3-65) 6-0 194 05/15/02 D Korczak Kaedan Kelowna Yorkton, Sask. VGK 2019 (2-41) 6-4 200 01/29/01 D Robertson Matthew Edmonton Sherwood Park, Alta. NYR 2019 (2-49) 6-4 203 03/09/01 D Schneider Braden Brandon Prince Albert, Sask. NYR 2020 (1-19) 6-2 210 09/20/01 F Beckman Adam Spokane Saskatoon, Sask. MIN 2019 (3-75) 6-1 174 05/10/01 F Cozens Dylan Lethbridge Whitehorse, Y.T. BUF 2019 (1-7) 6-3 185 02/09/01 F Goncalves Gage Everett Mission, B.C TB 2020 (2-62) 6-1 170 01/16/01 F Greig Ridly Brandon Lethbridge, Alta. OTT 2020 (1-28) 5-11 162 08/08/02 F Jarvis Seth Portland Winnipeg, Man. CAR 2020 (1-13) 5-10 172 02/01/02 F Krebs Peyton Winnipeg Okotoks, Alta. VGK 2019 (1-17) 5-11 180 01/26/01 F Zary Connor Kamloops Saskatoon, Sask. CGY 2020 (1-24) 6-0 180 09/25/01

In total, Hockey Canada named five goaltenders, 15 defencemen, and 26 forwards to the 46-player roster. The players will compete for a chance to represent Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship from December 25 to January 5 in Edmonton, Alta.

“Although this has been a difficult year for our athletes and staff, we are excited to unveil the 46 players who will compete for a spot on Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship,” said Scott Salmond, Senior Vice-President of National Teams for Hockey Canada. “We know our athletes are excited for the opportunity to defend gold on home ice this year, and we expect a highly competitive selection camp with a number of difficult decisions to be made when it comes time to select the players who will wear the Maple Leaf in Edmonton in December.”

Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp will be held at the Westerner Park Centrium, home of the Red Deer Rebels. To ensure the health and safety of all participants and the community at large, Hockey Canada will be closely following enhanced measures around testing and team protocols.

The selection camp will include practices and three intrasquad games, as well as six games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars, between November 28 and December 13 before the team enters the bubble in Edmonton in preparation for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. The camp will take place in a cohort bubble and will be closed to the public and media. Details about media availability throughout selection camp will be announced at a later date.

“As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, Hockey Canada has taken important steps to maintain the health and safety of our National Junior Team athletes and staff, as well as the community at large, during selection camp and throughout the World Juniors,” said Tom Renney, Chief Executive Officer of Hockey Canada. “As much as we would enjoy allowing fans into the building to support Team Canada throughout the camp, we need to be responsible as we look to keep all parties safe before teams enter the bubble in Edmonton.”

The 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Christmas Day with three games before Canada kicks off its tournament schedule December 26 against Germany at 4 p.m. MT.

