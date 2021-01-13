139 WHL Alumni named to NHL Opening Night rosters

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to announce 139 WHL Alumni have been named to National Hockey League opening night rosters and taxi squads to start the 2020-21 NHL season.

All 31 NHL Clubs feature at least one WHL graduate with the Edmonton Oilers (11), Vegas Golden Knights (10), and Vancouver Canucks (8) leading the way.

Providing the most WHL Alumni to the NHL this season are the Kelowna Rockets, who boast 18. Two other WHL Clubs feature double digits in WHL Alumni on NHL rosters, including the Portland Winterhawks (14) and Seattle Thunderbirds (11).

WHL Alumni on NHL Opening Night Rosters

Players listed alongside last WHL Club

* – spent 2019-20 season in WHL

^ – eligible to return to WHL for 2020-21

+ – on Injured Reserve

Anaheim Ducks (4)

Ryan Getlzaf (Calgary Hitmen); Brendan Guhle+ (Prince George Cougars); Josh Mahura (Regina Pats); Sam Steel (Regina Pats)

Arizona Coyotes (4)

Adin Hill (Portland Winterhawks); Dryden Hunt (Moose Jaw Warriors); Darcy Kuemper (Red Deer Rebels); Tyler Pitlick (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Boston Bruins (2)

Brandon Carlo (Tri-City Americans); Jake DeBrusk (Red Deer Rebels)

Buffalo Sabres (6)

Dylan Cozens*^ (Lethbridge Hurricanes); Brandon Davidson (Regina Pats); Cody Eakin (Kootenay ICE); Henri Jokiharju (Portland Winterhawks); Curtis Lazar (Edmonton Oil Kings); Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE)

“Curtis had a really good skate, and is feeling the best he’s felt in training camp thus far.” Curtis Lazar is set to skate in tomorrow’s season opener: https://t.co/1qJ6NgsvYa pic.twitter.com/WqtSisQ9Yd — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 13, 2021

Calgary Flames (5)

Mikael Backlund (Kelowna Rockets); Dillon Dube (Kelowna Rockets); Milan Lucic (Vancouver Giants); Derek Ryan (Spokane Chiefs); Juuso Valimaki (Tri-City Americans)

Carolina Hurricanes (6)

Jake Bean (Tri-City Americans); Haydn Fleury (Red Deer Rebels); Morgan Geekie (Tri-City Americans); Jordan Martinook (Vancouver Giants); Nino Niederreiter (Portland Winterhawks); James Reimer (Red Deer Rebels)

Chicago Blackhawks (4)

Kirby Dach+ (Saskatoon Blades); Brandon Hagel (Red Deer Rebels); Duncan Keith (Kelowna Rockets); Brent Seabrook (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Colorado Avalanche (1)

Matt Calvert (Brandon Wheat Kings)

Columbus Blue Jackets (2)

Oliver Bjorkstrand (Portland Winterhawks); Seth Jones (Portland Winterhawks)

🤝 Seth Jones & Ray Whitney sat down with Jeff Rimer last week to talk about their shared experiences in Columbus. Listen to the latest entry in our Common Threads video series:#CBJ | @kroger — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 13, 2021

Dallas Stars (6)

Jamie Benn (Kelowna Rockets); Landon Bow (Seattle Thunderbirds); Blake Comeau (Kelowna Rockets); Justin Dowling (Swift Current Broncos); Anton Khudobin (Saskatoon Blades); Mark Pysyk (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Detroit Red Wings (4)

Dennis Cholowski (Portland Winterhawks); Darren Helm+ (Medicine Hat Tigers); Calvin Pickard (Seattle Thunderbirds) Michael Rasmussen (Tri-City Americans)

Edmonton Oilers (11)

Tyson Barrie (Kelowna Rockets) Ethan Bear (Seattle Thunderbirds); Tyler Benson (Vancouver Giants); Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets); Tyler Ennis (Medicine Hat Tigers); Caleb Jones (Portland Winterhawks); Jujhar Khaira (Everett Silvertips); Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels); Kris Russell (Medicine Hat Tigers); Stuart Skinner (Swift Current Broncos); Kailer Yamamoto (Spokane Chiefs)

Florida Panthers (6)

Kevin Connauton (Vancouver Giants); Brett Connolly (Prince George Cougars); Chris Driedger (Calgary Hitmen); Radko Gudas (Everett Silvertips); Aleksi Heponiemi (Swift Current Broncos); Noah Juulsen (Everett Silvertips)

Los Angeles Kings (4)

Jaret Anderson-Dolan (Spokane Chiefs); Kale Clague (Moose Jaw Warriors); Austin Strand (Seattle Thunderbirds); Austin Wagner (Regina Pats)

Minnesota Wild (3)

Matt Dumba (Portland Winterhawks); Victor Rask (Calgary Hitmen); Jared Spurgeon (Spokane Chiefs)

Montreal Canadiens (6)

Joel Edmundson (Kamloops Blazers); Cale Fleury (Regina Pats); Brendan Gallagher (Vancouver Giants); Brett Kulak (Vancouver Giants); Carey Price (Tri-City Americans); Shea Weber (Kelowna Rockets)

“It’s going to be competitive and emotional, but if you don’t enjoy it, you’re playing the wrong sport.”#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/osc5bnit0k — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 13, 2021

Nashville Predators (4)

Connor Ingram (Kamloops Blazers); Ryan Johansen (Portland Winterhawks); Luca Sbisa (Portland Winterhawks); Colton Sissons (Kelowna Rockets)

New Jersey Devils (6)

Eric Comrie (Tri-City Americans); Nolan Foote*^ (Kelowna Rockets); Nick Merkley (Kelowna Rockets); Ryan Murray (Everett Silvertips); Damon Severson (Kelowna Rockets); Ty Smith*^ (Spokane Chiefs)

New York Islanders (5)

Mathew Barzal (Seattle Thunderbirds); Kieffer Bellows (Portland Winterhawks); Jordan Eberle (Regina Pats); Thomas Hickey (Seattle Thunderbirds); Ryan Pulock (Brandon Wheat Kings)

New York Rangers (3)

Libor Hajek (Regina Pats); Brett Howden (Moose Jaw Warriors); Matthew Robertson*^ (Edmonton Oil Kings)

Ottawa Senators (1)

Braydon Coburn (Portland Winterhawks)

Philadelphia Flyers (5)

Carter Hart (Everett Silvertips); Nolan Patrick (Brandon Wheat Kings); Ivan Provorov (Brandon Wheat Kings); Travis Sanheim (Calgary Hitmen); Carsen Twarynski (Kelowna Rockets)

Pittsburgh Penguins (2)

Tristan Jarry (Edmonton Oil Kings); Colton Sceviour (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

San Jose Sharks (6)

Rudolfs Balcers (Kamloops Blazers); Devan Dubnyk (Kamloops Blazers); Noah Gregor (Prince Albert Raiders); Martin Jones (Calgary Hitmen); Evander Kane (Vancouver Giants); Patrick Marleau (Seattle Thunderbirds)

St. Louis Blues (2)

Joel Hofer*^ (Portland Winterhawks); Brayden Schenn (Saskatoon Blades)

Tampa Bay Lightning (4)

Cal Foote (Kelowna Rockets); Tyler Johnson (Spokane Chiefs); Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors); Luke Schenn (Kelowna Rockets)

Toronto Maple Leafs (2)

Adam Brooks (Regina Pats); Morgan Rielly (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Vancouver Canucks (8)

Alex Edler (Kelowna Rockets); Micheal Ferland+ (Saskatoon Blades); Travis Hamonic (Brandon Wheat Kings); Jayce Hawryluk+ (Brandon Wheat Kings) Braden Holtby (Saskatoon Blades); Tyler Myers (Kelowna Rockets); Brandon Sutter (Red Deer Rebels); Jake Virtanen (Calgary Hitmen)

Vegas Golden Knights (10)

Dylan Coghlan (Tri-City Americans); Cody Glass (Portland Winterhawks); Nick Holden (Chilliwack Bruins); Keegan Kolesar (Seattle Thunderbirds); Brayden McNabb (Kootenay ICE); Chandler Stephenson (Regina Pats); Gage Quinney (Kamloops Blazers); Ryan Reaves (Brandon Wheat Kings); Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings); Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds)

We asked Mark Stone questions about himself. His answers were all about the team. That’s what a captain does. pic.twitter.com/ZtOFjdE3uw — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 13, 2021

Washington Capitals (2)

Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars); Brenden Dillon (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Winnipeg Jets (5)

Laurent Brossoit (Edmonton Oil Kings); Jansen Harkins (Prince George Cougars); Adam Lowry (Swift Current Broncos); Josh Morrissey (Kelowna Rockets); Nate Thompson (Seattle Thunderbirds)

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.