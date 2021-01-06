12 WHL players earn medals at 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship

Edmonton, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to congratulate 12 WHL players who earned medals at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, which concluded at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta., on Tuesday night.

Goaltender Dustin Wolf (Gilroy, Calif. / Everett Silvertips) returns home with gold, after the United States defeated Canada by a 2-0 margin in the tournament finale.

Meanwhile, nine WHL players leave the Edmonton bubble with silver medals having represented Canada, including goaltenders Dylan Garand (Victoria, B.C. / Kamloops Blazers) and Taylor Gauthier (Calgary, Alta. / Prince George Cougars), defencemen Bowen Byram (Cranbrook, B.C. / Vancouver Giants), Kaiden Guhle (Sherwood Park, Alta. / Prince Albert Raiders), Kaedan Korczak (Yorkton, Sask. / Kelowna Rockets) and Braden Schneider (Prince Albert, Sask. / Brandon Wheat Kings), and forwards Dylan Cozens (Whitehorse, Yukon / Lethbridge Hurricanes), Peyton Krebs (Okotoks, Alta. / Winnipeg ICE) and Connor Zary (Saskatoon, Sask. / Kamloops Blazers).

Joining the nine WHL players with Canada are seven WHL staff, including Alan Millar (U20 lead, Program of Excellence Management Group / Moose Jaw Warriors), assistant coaches Tyler Dietrich (Saskatoon Blades), Michael Dyck (Vancouver Giants), and Mitch Love (Saskatoon Blades), goaltending coach Jason LaBarbera (Calgary Hitmen), therapist Brian Cheeseman (Edmonton Oil Kings) and team physician Dr. Barry Wiens (Red Deer Rebels).

Prior to Tuesday’s gold-medal contest, Finland defeated Russia by a 4-1 final Tuesday afternoon. Bringing home bronze is defenceman Kasper Puutio (Vaasa, Finland / Everett Silvertips) and forward Henri Nikkanen (Mikkeli, Finland / Winnipeg ICE).

WHL players contributed to Canada’s tournament, including Cozens and Byram, who were both voted to the tournament all-star team. Cozens, a prospect of the Buffalo Sabres, finished second in tournament scoring with 16 points (8G-8A). Byram, a prospect of the Colorado Avalanche, finished second in the tournament in plus-minus with a rating of plus-13. He also led all Canadian blueliners in scoring with five points (1G-4A).

For more information from the International Ice Hockey Federation, please visit the official tournament website at 2021.worldjuniors.hockey.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca or follow along through social media on Facebook, Twitter and Twitter.com/HC_WJC.