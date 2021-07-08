11 WHL Alumni win 2021 Stanley Cup Championship with Tampa Bay Lightning

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to recognize 11 WHL Alumni as members of the 2021 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Tampa Bay Lightning claimed their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, and second in as many seasons, by defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.

Former Moose Jaw Warriors captain Brayden Point led all 2021 Stanley Cup Playoff participants with 14 goals, while finishing second in NHL Playoff scoring with 23 points (14G-9A). Point’s remarkable post-season included a stretch of nine consecutive games with a goal, the second-longest streak of its kind in Stanley Cup Playoff history. The Calgary, Alta. product is the first player in 33 years to lead the Stanley Cup Playoffs in goals in consecutive seasons.

WHL Alumni taking part in at least one regular season game with the Stanley Cup Champion Lightning during the 2020-21 NHL season include: Forwards Tyler Johnson (Spokane, Wash. / Spokane Chiefs) and Brayden Point (Calgary, Alta. / Moose Jaw Warriors), defencemen Cal Foote (Denver, Colo. / Kelowna Rockets), Luke Schenn (Saskatoon, Sask. / Kelowna Rockets) and Ben Thomas (Calgary, Alta. / Vancouver Giants), as well as Hockey Operations staff including Stacy Roest (Lethbridge, Alta. / Medicine Hat Tigers), Jamie Pushor (Lethbridge, Alta. / Lethbridge Hurricanes), Jason Berger (Philadelphia, Pa. / Seattle Thunderbirds), Brad Whelen (Calgary Hitmen), Grant Armstrong (North Delta, B.C. / Brandon Wheat Kings), and Josh Dye (Portland Winterhawks).

While 11 WHL Alumni will be remembered forever as Stanley Cup champions, the Stanley Cup finalist Montreal Canadiens featured six WHL Alumni, including: Forward Brendan Gallagher (Edmonton, Alta. / Vancouver Giants), defencemen Joel Edmundson (Brandon, Man. / Kamloops Blazers), Brett Kulak (Edmonton, Alta. / Vancouver Giants) and Shea Weber (Sicamous, B.C. / Kelowna Rockets), goaltender Carey Price (Anahim Lake, B.C. / Tri-City Americans), as well as Pro Scout Reid Simpson (Flin Flon, Man. / Prince Albert Raiders).

