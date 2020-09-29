11 WHL Alumni win 2020 Stanley Cup Championship with Tampa Bay Lightning

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League is proud to recognize 11 WHL Alumni as members of the 2020 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

With a 2-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, the Tampa Bay Lightning claimed their second Stanley Cup in franchise history. Former Moose Jaw Warriors captain Brayden Point scored his NHL-leading 14th goal of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it stood as the Stanley Cup-winning marker.

Point enjoyed an MVP-calibre post-season, recording 33 points (14G-19A) to finish second in playoff scoring. He scored five times during six games in the Stanley Cup Final.

WHL Alumni playing a part on the Stanley Cup Champion Lightning include: Forwards Tyler Johnson (Spokane, Wash. / Spokane Chiefs) and Brayden Point (Calgary, Alta. / Moose Jaw Warriors), defencemen Braydon Coburn (Shaunavon, Sask. / Portland Winterhawks) and Luke Schenn (Saskatoon, Sask. / Kelowna Rockets), as well as Hockey Operations staff including Stacy Roest (Lethbridge, Alta. / Medicine Hat Tigers), Jamie Pushor (Lethbridge, Alta. / Lethbridge Hurricanes), Jason Berger (Philadelphia, Pa. / Seattle Thunderbirds), Darryl Plandowski (Lloydminster, Alta. / Seattle Thunderbirds), Brad Whelen (Calgary Hitmen), Grant Armstrong (North Delta, B.C. / Brandon Wheat Kings), and Josh Dye (Portland Winterhawks).

While 11 WHL Alumni will be immortalized as Stanley Cup champions, the Stanley Cup finalist Dallas Stars featured 12 WHL Alumni, including: Forwards Jamie Benn (Victoria, B.C. / Kelowna Rockets), Blake Comeau (Meadow Lake, Sask. / Kelowna Rockets), Justin Dowling (Calgary, Alta. / Swift Current Broncos), goaltender Anton Khudobin (Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kaz. / Saskatoon Blades), Tom Gaglardi (Kamloops Blazers), Jim Nill (Hanna, Alta. / Medicine Hat Tigers), Derek Laxdal (Stonewall, Man. / Edmonton Oil Kings), Craig Bonner (Edmonton, Alta. / Kamloops Blazers), Dennis Holland (Vernon, B.C. / Portland Winterhawks), Evgueni Tsybouk (Chebarkul, Rus. / Lethbridge Hurricanes), Trevor Heinzerling (Seattle Thunderbirds), and Brenden Morrow (Carlyle, Sask. / Portland Winterhawks).

