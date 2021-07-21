11 WHL Alumni selected by Seattle Kraken in NHL Expansion Draft

11 WHL Alumni were selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft Wednesday.

Four former U.S. Division players return to the Pacific Northwest including Danish forward Alexander True, who scored the deciding goal for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the 2017 WHL Championship.

The Seattle Kraken expansion roster also includes a WHL brother combo, with defencemen Haydn and Cale Fleury both added in Wednesday’s Expansion Draft.

In all, the Kraken selected one goaltender, three defencemen and seven forwards who formerly skated in the WHL.

The players selected by the Seattle Kraken with ties to the WHL are:

defenceman Dennis Cholowski (Detroit Red Wings), Prince George Cougars / Portland Winterhawks

(Detroit Red Wings), Prince George Cougars / Portland Winterhawks goaltender Chris Driedger (Florida Panthers), Tri-City Americans / Calgary Hitmen

(Florida Panthers), Tri-City Americans / Calgary Hitmen defenceman Cale Fleury (Montreal Canadiens), Kootenay ICE / Regina Pats

(Montreal Canadiens), Kootenay ICE / Regina Pats forward Morgan Geekie (Carolina Hurricanes), Tri-City Americans

(Carolina Hurricanes), Tri-City Americans forward Jordan Eberle (New York Islanders), Regina Pats

(New York Islanders), Regina Pats forward Carsen Twarynski (Philadelphia Flyers), Calgary Hitmen / Kelowna Rockets

(Philadelphia Flyers), Calgary Hitmen / Kelowna Rockets forward Tyler Pitlick (Arizona Coyotes), Medicine Hat Tigers

(Arizona Coyotes), Medicine Hat Tigers forward John Quenneville (Chicago Blackhawks), Brandon Wheat Kings

(Chicago Blackhawks), Brandon Wheat Kings defenceman Haydn Fleury (Anaheim Ducks), Red Deer Rebels

(Anaheim Ducks), Red Deer Rebels forward Alexander True (San Jose Sharks), Seattle Thunderbirds

(San Jose Sharks), Seattle Thunderbirds forward Kole Lind (Vancouver Canucks), Kelowna Rockets

The Kraken also hold the second overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, which is slated for July 23-24.

Seattle’s new NHL entry will play three home pre-season games at WHL arenas in Spokane, Everett and Kent, Wash. in September and October.